Man extradited from WA via Sydney roof scam

A British trader has been brought to justice for an alleged roof repair fraud that police claim has defrauded older victims of more than $ 100,000.

James Bennett stood in front of the Central Local Court in Sydney today and is one of four people arrested for allegedly ripping off rooftops.

The 31-year-old was arrested at Perth International Airport last week when he tried to leave the country.

He was extradited back to Sydney and accused of kicking older people out of their retirement benefits for dubious repairs.

A 91-year-old Double Bay man was reportedly forced to hand over $ 150,000.

A 75-year-old woman from Annandale called the police after her bill allegedly rose from $ 3,000 to over $ 60,000.

Two 29- and 32-year-old men and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in Sydney in December, and Detectives confiscated a Bondi Junction hotel that contained $ 40,000 in cash.

All four of those arrested are on trial and charged with various crimes, including participation in a criminal organization.

Mr. Bennett is behind bars and will ask for bail next week.