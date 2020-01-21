Man faces DUI, serious charges related to the July crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – A Chester County man reportedly drove in Lancaster County in July after the fall.

The crash occurred on July 6, 2019 in the 6200 block of the Highway division (Route 322) in the municipality of Caernarvon.

According to the state police, 22-year-old Walker Michels was driving a Volkswagen Passat at high speed when he was unable to make the right curve, which resulted in the vehicle turning into the opposite lane.

The Passat struck a Dodge Ram 1500 head-on in the lane heading west at a speed of at least 85 mph in a zone of 35 mph, the state police said. The ram stopped in the lane before being hit.

Michels and the two inmates in the Ram were seriously injured.

Michels has been charged with aggravated bodily harm, grievous bodily harm while driving under the influence, driving under the influence and reckless danger to another person.

He turned on Tuesday, where he was charged with the above charges. Michels was then released on an unsecured $ 50,000 bail.