Man faces life sentence in 2013 double murder

GRETNA, La. (AP) – A Louisiana man is officially sentenced to life imprisonment later this month after he was sentenced in 2013 for the double murder of a couple in his apartment in a suburb of New Orleans.

Baton Rouge’s Melvin Miller has been given a February 20 sentence. He was convicted on Wednesday of two second-degree murders, the Jefferson Parish prosecutor said in a press release. Second degree murder is associated with a life sentence. The sentencing was scheduled for February 20.

The verdict came seven years after the deaths of Akeem Boudreaux (22) and Milan Williams (26) in their Metairie apartment.

Prosecutors said Miller took the bus from Baton Rouge to Metairie but returned to Baton Rouge in Williams’ car. The bodies were discovered nine days after the shooting.

Authorities suspected that Miller Boudreaux, a Morris Boudreaux-born transgender woman, met online, where she sometimes advertised prostitution services, according to a report from the court case in The Times-Picayune, New Orleans.