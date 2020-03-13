Man flying from Minnesota to Nebraska tests for coronavirus positive – News – News Information

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A Cass County, Nebraska, in his 50s tested positive for the new coronavirus, making it the 11th known case in Nebraska, authorities said.

The man recently flew to Nebraska from Minnesota on the same connecting flight with the woman that is the first Nebraska COVID-19 issue. The man has been self-isolating in his home since last Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Thursday night.

% MINIFYHTML4634c7e6132b0765e35ecf687f6c023c13%% MINIFYHTML4634c7e6132b0765e35ecf687f6c023c14%

The 36-year-old Omaha woman tested positive on March 6. Health officials said he had recently traveled to the United Kingdom with his father and began exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory illness on 24 February. He returned to Nebraska on February 27th.

% MINIFYHTML4634c7e6132b0765e35ecf687f6c023c15%

% MINIFYHTML4634c7e6132b0765e35ecf687f6c023c16%

For most people, new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover within two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

(© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)