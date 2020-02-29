man-found-mentally-incompetent-in-bat-killing-of-mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been judged mentally incompetent to stand trial on charges of killing his 71-year-old mother with a baseball bat.
A judge ordered 40-year-old Jason Paul Wood of Jacksonville involuntarily committed to a state hospital after the ruling.
Wood is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Barbara Jean Wood, on Feb. 4 at her home. He is also charged with assaulting a female relative. He has pleaded not guilty.
The Florida Times-Union reports that police say Wood has medical disorders including schizophrenia.
Officers recovered a blood-stained metal baseball bat inside the home’s kitchen pantry, as well as a broken wooden walking cane within five feet of the mother’s body and a large pool of blood
A review hearing on Wood’s competency to stand trial is set for Aug. 27.
