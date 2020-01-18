The driver who met a man who was pumping gasoline tried the charges. Police say Derrick Winbrone was under the influence of the police when his vehicle pulled off the road and drove to a gas station.

The driver who met a man who was pumping gasoline tried the charges. Police say Derrick Winbrone was under the influence of the police when his vehicle pulled off the road and drove to a gas station.

The driver who met a man pumping gasoline in Luzerne County turned to the charges on Friday.

Police say Derrick Winbrone was under the driver’s influence when his vehicle left South River Street in Plains and drove to a gas station.

Mike Emanuel was hit and lost his leg due to the severity of his injuries.

Winbrone apologized on the way to the court.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry. That was a bad mistake. I cried and everything. Man is not dead or nothing, but his leg is mixed up. I’m sorry. I swear it,” said Winbrone.

Winbrone is facing DUI, serious bodily harm and similar charges in Luzerne County.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.