man-held-on-rates-linked-to-evelyn-boswell-scenario-has-bond-set-at-$10,000

A man arrested in North Carolina and questioned in connection with an Amber Notify case involving a lacking 15-thirty day period-old girl has been extradited back in Tennessee to deal with a felony theft cost.

William McCloud, 33, who’d been in custody in rural northwestern North Carolina, was transferred to the Sullivan County jail in northeast Tennessee Wednesday.

McCloud was arraigned Thursday early morning on 1 rely of theft of home more than $2,500 in Bristol Basic Periods Court docket. A judge set his bond at $10,000, with the problem he don an ankle keep track of if introduced. His subsequent courtroom date is scheduled for March four.

McCloud remained jailed Thursday afternoon, a courtroom clerk mentioned.

He and the missing girl’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, have been arrested although touring in a 2007 BMW, hrs immediately after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation declared that authorities were browsing for the auto, described stolen, in connection with the ongoing research for Evelyn Boswell.

Both have been taken into custody, but Evelyn was not with them.

As of Thursday the Blountville, Tenn. toddler — whose disappearance triggered an Amber Warn on Feb. 19 — remained lacking.

Both equally McCloud and Boswell waived extradition through a courtroom hearing Monday in Wilkes County, about 90 miles southeast of Blountville and 80 miles north of Charlotte.

Angela Boswell was extradited again to Sullivan County on costs of theft around $two,500, in connection with the stolen vehicle, as well as various probation violations. She remained jailed devoid of bond Thursday.

Her daughter, who is also Evelyn’s mom — Megan “Maggie” Boswell, also remained jailed Thursday on $25,000 bond. She was arrested Tuesday night after authorities say she lied to investigators in the case about her daughter’s whereabouts.

Megan Bowell faces 1 count of creating false stories to law enforcement. Most just lately,authorities said she claimed she last observed Evelyn with her mom, Angela Boswell. Megan claimed her mom had taken the woman to a campground in the Mendota place of Virginia, north of Bristol. Authorities later on said a search of campgrounds in Mendota turned up nothing at all.

McCloud experienced been totally free on bond

McCloud currently has a Bristol, Tenn. address, but formerly lived in Wilkes County, N.C. McCloud statements he assumed the BMW was a reward from Megan Boswell to Angela Boswell, and that he was unaware of the Amber Warn.

At the time of his arrest final 7 days, McCloud was currently absolutely free on bond for two aggravated assault rates he is facing in Sullivan County.

McCloud, courtroom documents display, is below indictment for allegedly attacking a different girlfriend in July 2018.

In that circumstance, McCloud is accused of choking his girlfriend continuously until finally “her vision grew to become white and blurred,” grabbing her hair and slamming her encounter on to the floor, punching her and biting her ear.

He is also going through a grand jury critique of fees he attacked the similar lady in September 2019, punching her in the jaw and facial area, hitting her in the belly and knocking her down.

Evelyn’s father, 20-calendar year-aged Ethan Perry, is currently is stationed in Louisiana though on active obligation with the Army. Perry, who is not married to Megan Boswell, claims he had tiny call with his daughter ahead of her disappearance. Authorities say Perry is cooperating with the investigation.

Evelyn was past noticed carrying a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Investigators are imploring anyone with data about Evelyn to call 1-800-824-3463 (TBI-Discover).

