Man hides in the dumpster after attempted robbery, vehicle tracking with the police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. – A Harrisburg man was found in a dumpster after allegedly trying to rob a bank and fled the police.

It happened on December 31st in Lower Allen Township.

Police say they were called to the Americhoice FCU area to find out about a suspect in a gray sweatshirt walking around with a black face mask. The caller informed the man that he had parked down the street in a black Kia Optima and pulled to the bank with the black face mask on the doors.

When the police arrived, they located the Kia at the intersection of State Road and Carlisle Road, and officers initiated an interruption in traffic in which the driver fled.

According to the police, the driver turned right onto Orchard Road, stopped in the middle of the street, and fled on foot.

The man managed to escape, but was soon found hidden in a dumpster. His clothes were next to the dumpster, along with a loaded Ruger .45 caliber pistol.

He was identified as a 29-year-old Tashan Layton.

Layton faces the following charges: robbery, banned gun possession and escape or attempting to escape the police, and summary offenses: vehicle registration suspended and driving without a license, court documents show.