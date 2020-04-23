Man Holds Quarantine’s Own Teeth, The Dentist Says Don’t Try It

The DIY dentist apparently did something during the coronavirus lockout … at least in the United Kingdom, where a man was dragging his own chomper into a pair of pliers !!!

To shut down dentists’ offices because of the restrictions brought on by the novel virus, a 33-year-old UK father took matters into his own hands when one of his teeth became infected.

Billy Taylor says he can’t get a dental emergency appointment, so he’s looking for teeth whitening techniques on YouTube if the pain doesn’t go away. After a quick online tutorial and a few shots of whiskey, Billy released his infected tooth to the pliers.

The process took about an hour, but eventually Billy removed the tooth from his head … he said it was “bloody painful” and “hidden” and would not recommend it to anyone unless they knew what it was. they did.

TMZ.com / SWNS

Dr. Heather Winther joined us Thursday on “TMZ Live” and explained why DIY dentists are such a terrible idea.

The good doc says the biggest risk is not getting the whole tooth, which can lead to even more problems and may force you to a dental chair though. For the record, most statewide quarantines allow for emergency dental appointments, especially if you are dealing with serious illness.

Bottom line … stop house operations. Keep your teeth in order.