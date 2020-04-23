Home » Featured » Man Holds Quarantine’s Own Teeth, The Dentist Says Don’t Try It
Man Holds Quarantine's Own Teeth, The Dentist Says Don't Try It

By kaykoch on April 23, 2020

Bykaykoch on April 23, 2020
Man Holds Quarantine's Own Teeth, The Dentist Says Don't Try It

The DIY dentist apparently did something during the coronavirus lockout … at least in the United Kingdom, where a man was dragging his own chomper into a pair of pliers !!!

To shut down dentists’ offices because of the restrictions brought on by the novel virus, a 33-year-old UK father took matters into his own hands when one of his teeth became infected.

Billy Taylor says he can’t get a dental emergency appointment, so he’s looking for teeth whitening techniques on YouTube if the pain doesn’t go away. After a quick online tutorial and a few shots of whiskey, Billy released his infected tooth to the pliers.

The process took about an hour, but eventually Billy removed the tooth from his head … he said it was “bloody painful” and “hidden” and would not recommend it to anyone unless they knew what it was. they did.

Dr. Heather Winther joined us Thursday on “TMZ Live” and explained why DIY dentists are such a terrible idea.

The good doc says the biggest risk is not getting the whole tooth, which can lead to even more problems and may force you to a dental chair though. For the record, most statewide quarantines allow for emergency dental appointments, especially if you are dealing with serious illness.

Bottom line … stop house operations. Keep your teeth in order.

