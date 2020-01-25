Man Imprisoned for Illegal Possession of Wildcats | Malaysia

Archive the image of a young leopard cat seized by the authorities during an anti-smuggling operation in Surabaya, Indonesia. – AFP picture

KUCHING, January 25 – The 11th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) yesterday arrested a 46-year-old man in a raid on a house under construction for illegally owning two wildcats worth an estimated RM50,000.

Commanding officer Supt Rosdi Inai said the 6.30pm raid was carried out in collaboration with Sarawak Forestry Corporation after a public alert and intelligence work.

“During the raid, we found two clumsy cats hidden in a bathroom that had been converted into an animal enclosure in the back of the house,” he said here today in a statement.

Rosdi said the cats, which are believed to be from Bau or Lundu, would be sold to the highest bidder, adding that the case would be investigated in accordance with Section 29 (1) of the 1998 Animal Welfare Ordinance. – Bernama