A man was imprisoned for 8 and a half years for the repeated sexual assault of a four-year-old child who his partner was caring for.

The case saw one of the youngest plaintiffs ever testify and be cross-examined during a nine-day trial at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. The 59-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, denied the charges.

He was convicted in January of two counts of sexually assaulting the girl at his home in Dublin between July 2016 and July 2017.

After the conviction, a message on a Facebook page revealed the man’s name and address and incited violence against his family and the family home. Judge Elma Sheahan said it was completely unacceptable, but noted that there was no suggestion that the message was related to any of the parties to the case.

Garda investigation

Prosecutor Pauline Walley SC previously told the court that it would be wrong to consider the Facebook post since she did not know the source of the post.

John Fitzgerald SC, defendant, argued that the court had the right to consider “an extrajudicial sentence of this nature” when imposing the sentence.

Justice Sheahan said the case was under Garda’s investigation and said she would take it into account.

The man’s family had been very friendly for a number of years with the mother of the child and her daughter and wife began to care for the child when she was a child. In the summer of 2017, the child told his mother that the man had licked and touched his “ass”, which meant his genital area.

Justice Sheahan stated that the offense was a “gross breach of trust” towards a vulnerable child. She said it was premeditated, noting on some occasions that the man had assaulted the child on a sofa under the cover of a blanket while others were in the room.

She noted the psychological effects on the child as set out in the victim impact statement on the mother. In this, the mother declared that the child suffered from night terrors and bedwetting and had to move to avoid any altercation on the playground.

Dr. Charlotte Murphy, a forensic science Ireland forensic scientist, said at trial that she had determined that the DNA found on a section of the saliva-stained child’s underwear matched the DNA profile of the accused man.

Justice Sheahan noted that the man did not accept the jury’s verdict and, therefore, there was no expression of remorse.

She set seven, 9 and a half year title penalties for the two offenses. After noting the mitigating factors in the case, she reduced them to 6 ½ and 8 ½ to run simultaneously.

She stated that, because he refused to accept the guilty verdicts, there was no reason to suspend part of the prison sentence to encourage rehabilitation.