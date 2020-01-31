Man in court after vicious and violent knife attack

A man was imprisoned for seven and a half years after a violent knife attack in Haringey and for possession of a gun.

Miguel Costa, 23, homeless, pleaded guilty to GBH and possession of a gun at Wood Green Crown Court on October 15, 2019.

He was sentenced on Friday January 31. He must serve half his sentence before being released and will be subject to a three-year license extension.

The court heard that on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:30 a.m., the 37-year-old victim was walking along High Road, Tottenham, N17.

He became aware of a group of men seated to his right on a railing. One of the men started to shout at him. He could not understand what was said but clearly heard the word “Latino”.

The victim attempted to ignore the men. He was then chased by Costa who produced a knife and without provocation, he stabbed the victim in the left thigh, which caused him heavy blood loss.

The victim was rushed to hospital to treat the injury. Costa was identified by police officers as he was seen before the attack at a local store.

A manhunt was launched by detectives and on August 27, 2019, Costa was seen by officers on Tottenham High Road, N17 near the scene of the attack. He was arrested for the assault and found in possession of a loaded self-loading Browning pistol. There were four live bullets in the room.

A joint investigation was launched by detectives from Operation Trident and the North CID area.

On August 28, 2019, Costa was charged and remanded in custody, where he has been since then.

CID Detective Simon Phillips of the North Zone said, “It was a vicious and completely unprovoked attack on an innocent man who simply returned home after an evening with friends. I really hope he can continue his life and recover from this terrible ordeal.

“Costa poses an obvious danger to the public, which is evidenced by the fact that we were found in possession of a loaded weapon when he was arrested.

“I hope that this conviction will deter those who intend to carry out these attacks and to possess weapons.

“We will always take strong action against anyone found carrying a knife or a gun and using it to inflict damage on the streets of London.”

All young people who have information about violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can transmit information anonymously – your IP address will not be tracked.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity and is also independent of the police.

.