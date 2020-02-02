Man in custody after an hour-long high-speed hunt through Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – The Linn County’s sheriff’s office and Iowa State patrol were guided through Cedar Rapids this morning on a high-speed hunt.

Officials received a call about 10:45 a.m. today about a stolen vehicle. The owner of a 2002 Sterling Straight truck saw the vehicle and driver drive east on Highway 100 from Covington Road.

After the truck driver was spotted by law enforcement, he was unable to stop and the chase started south on Kirkwood Boulevard.

At that moment, the suspect started deliberately spinning an Iowa State Patrol car, causing damage to the vehicle. Finally, the driver headed north to Interstate 380.

Stop sticks were used, which slowed the vehicle down but did not stop. The driver then drove to Highway 100, where stop sticks were used again.

The vehicle continued to drive with defective tires until it was finally stopped at Freese Well Drilling in Palo. The driver was arrested at 11:35 am almost an hour after the persecution began.

Adam Miller of Cedar Rapids was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Miller has multiple warrants, banned driving status, and is under investigation to determine whether he is drunk during the entire persecution.

Several agencies assisted during the chase. Including the Iowa State Patrol, the Cedar Rapids Police and the Hiawatha Police.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and the only damage suffered was the stolen vehicle and an Iowa State Patrol vehicle.

This incident is still under investigation.