Man in Hauula is charged with 6 counts of attempted murder after shooting at police and neighbors

A Hauula area man has been charged with six counts of attempted murder after being shot by police officers and a neighbor Tuesday night.

Honolulu police responded to reports of an armed man, identified by a police report as Micah Decosta, 32, in a tactical container outside a home around Hauula Road Homestead.

Officers saw Decosta run to his home, and refused to leave. Crisis negotiators within the Honolulu Department’s Special Services Division tried to talk to him, but the situation escalated, with Decosta firing multiple rounds at officers.

The judges struck a neighbor, an armored police car and a “robot.”

Then an officer shot Decosta, who was taken to a nearby hospital and treated before being arrested and transported to the main HPD station.

The neighbor who was shot at the scene was treated and released. None of the officers were injured during the incident, which lasted about 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to HPD.

Decosta was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a crime, with additional charges pending.

His total bond has been set at $ 1 million.

Click here to see our full coverage of coronavirus outbreaks. Submit your coronavirus news tips.