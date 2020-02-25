[man-in-his-40s-rushed-to-medical-center-soon-after-stabbing-in-enfield]

We will use your electronic mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Seefor particulars of your details security legal rights Invalid E-mail

A person has been rushed to medical center just after a stabbing in the Ponders Finish location of Enfield .

The male, who is believed to be in his 40s, was uncovered by unexpected emergency providers struggling from a stab wound on Sedcote Highway.

Officers from the Met Law enforcement ended up called to the incident at 6.28pm on Monday, February 24.

They ended up joined by paramedics from the London Ambulance Support.

The sufferer was taken to hospital where fortunately his injuries had been declared as not life-shifting or life-threatening.

In a statement from police a spokesperson explained: “Police were being identified as at 6.28pm on Monday, February 24 to studies of a person stabbed on Sedcote Street, Enfield.

“No arrests have been produced and enquiries proceed.”

Sedcote Highway is a residential street, situated not considerably from Ponders Conclusion Large Avenue.

Enter your submit code under to uncover out additional about the hottest crime documented the place you dwell.

Want more information? Go to the MyLondon homepage .

If you have a tale you feel we need to cover e mail [email protected]