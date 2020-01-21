Man injured after a piece of ice hit his vehicle as it drives on Interstate 83 in York County

YORK COUNTY – According to state police, a 74-year-old man was injured on Monday after his vehicle was hit by a piece of ice that had separated from another vehicle when he drove on Interstate 83 in Newberry Township.

Eugene E. Middleton was traveling on I-83 North near Mile Marker 30 when his Buick Lacrosse was overtaken by another vehicle in the left lane in 2014, the police said. As the vehicle passed, a piece of ice loosened and hit Middleton’s windshield, penetrated, and hit Middleton in the face.

Middleton managed to keep his vehicle under control and hit the road, the police said. According to the police, the other vehicle did not stop.

Police say Middleton was brought to the UPMC Memorial Hospital to treat minor cuts on the face.

