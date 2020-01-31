Man injured in police shootings after police called for roommate dispute

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – NBC partner WHO-TV reports, A person was shot dead by a Des Moines police officer early Friday morning after police responded to a roommate dispute in a residential building near the State Capitol had answered.

Sgt. According to Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department, officers were transferred to Block 1400 on Capitol Ave. called. at 6:23

The first officer on the spot met a very angry man who was probably under the influence of a substance. The policeman tried to de-escalate the situation and calm the man down, but he was still aggressive.

The officer tried to use a taser on the man, but was unsuccessful. A second officer was called in to assist, and when the situation escalated again, one of the officers shot the man in the arm. A second hull injury was also discovered.

Sgt. Parizek says the man was being operated on in a Des Moines hospital for the injuries.

There will be an investigation into the incident, as is the case with shootings by officials.

This is a story from WHO TV. Click here to read the full story.