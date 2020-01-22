Man is accused of the father’s death

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 / 11:15 AM CST / Updated: January 22, 2020 / 11:15 AM CST

A Colfax man admitted to killing his father two times four with one piece of wood.

According to a criminal complaint in Dunn County, 51-year-old Gary Styer admitted to law enforcement officers that he had taken two by four and entered his father’s bedroom and started beating his father in the head and torso.

Styer told officials on January 16 that he had been doing this since childhood, due to years of emotional and physical abuse. He also said that his lack of employment only increased his own feelings about himself.

The MPs were sent to a residence on State Highway 40 on January 15 to request a charity check for Edward Styer, who was later identified as Gary’s father. Law enforcement officers entered the residence and found that a bedroom door was open and there was a white man with blood on his back. They noticed a lot of blood on the bed and blood spattered all over the walls.

According to the autopsy report, the victim suffered several blunt violent injuries, including broken bones in the face, bleeding, spinal fractures, and deep cuts to the head, face, hands, arms, trunk, and legs. The cause of death is given as a multiple blunt head injury and the type of death is considered a homicide.

Styer’s $ 250,000 bond was signed on Monday.