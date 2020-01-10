Man is said to be in jail for 6-23 months for slashing tires and spitting on the police

Loading...

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – A Dauphin County man will be jailed for up to 23 months for slashing tires and spitting on the police in Lancaster County.

28-year-old Weston Kobler was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison, followed by two years’ suspended probation after he was recently found guilty of conviction and related crimes, according to the Lancaster District Law Office.

The charges resulted from two Lancaster County incidents.

Kobler was publicly drunk on May 8 when he ran away from the police trying to stop him on North Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township.

He was eventually stopped and, according to the DA office, spat on arrested officers and the police cruiser, and taken to a cell in the police station.

The police found that Kobler had slashed three tires on a vehicle in the community the day before.

