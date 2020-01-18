Man is sentenced to 12 years in prison for having a cell phone in the district prison

JACKSON, miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Supreme Court’s confirmation that an African American who took his cell phone to a district prison cell was sentenced to 12 years in prison is seen as a brutal example of racial injustice.

Even one of the judges who voted for the unanimous decision said that while the punishment was legal, the prosecutor and trial judge could have avoided punishing the man entirely.

Judge Leslie King is currently the only African American judge on the nine-person court. He wrote that Willie Nash’s case “appears to demonstrate a multi-level failure of our criminal justice system” because it is not clear whether Nash was properly searched or not asked to take his cell phone to his cell when he was involved in an offense was indicted.

Proponents of reform condemnation have expressed outrage, and Leonard Pitts, a Miami Herald national columnist, published Governor Tate Reeves’ phone number and asked readers to tell the newly initiated governor to “let my people go.”

The 39-year-old Nash did not want to overturn his conviction, but argued in the appeal process that his August 2018 verdict was highly disproportionate and violated the constitutional prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

The Mississippi judges unanimously rejected his argument.

“Although tough, Nash’s judgment falls within the legal framework,” Judge James Maxwell wrote for the Supreme Court on January 9.

A law passed in Mississippi in 2012 provides for a prison sentence of between three and 15 years for inmates found in state prisons and prisons using lethal weapons, cell phones, or parts of cell phones.

Law enforcement officials say smuggling phones have been a problem in the state’s prisons and prisons for years. During an outbreak of violence that left five inmates dead and an unknown number of other inmates injured between December 29 and January 3, some inmates used cell phones to take photos and videos that included prisoners on the Floor of a building slept Crowded cells and smoke fill a corridor and cells in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

In Nash’s case, court records show that he asked a clerk in Newton County prison for “some juice” and then willingly handed over his phone. The clerk thought Nash wanted to have a drink first before realizing that he wanted electricity to power the device.

The prison guard gave the phone to a deputy sheriff who later unlocked it using the passcode provided by Nash. The MP noted that the phone contained photos and messages from Nash.

The trial judge told Nash to “consider himself lucky” if he received the 12-year sentence because Nash had previously been convicted of a break-in and could have been sentenced to a full 15 years without the possibility of early release. The Supreme Court ruled that Nash could get out after serving 25% of his sentence or three years.

King wrote that Nash’s case is an example of why prosecutors and judges have “wide discretion.”

“Nash served his time for his earlier beliefs and remained without problems with the law for many years,” King wrote. “He has a wife and three children who rely on him. His crime was victimless and the facts of the case suggest that his crime was accidental and was likely due to a failure in the booking process. “

“Nash didn’t do anything nefarious with his cell phone, and he certainly didn’t hide his cell phone from law enforcement,” added King. “Both the prosecutor and the trial court should have taken a rehabilitative rather than a punitive stance.”

Cliff Johnson, director of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi, said Thursday that the problem with the Nash case comes from decisions made in the local court. Johnson said lawmakers set a wide sentence for prison smuggling cases, but this doesn’t force prosecutors and judges to issue the toughest punishment.

Mississippi has one of the highest detention rates in the United States

“Anyone who thinks there is no link between such sentences and the recent violence in our prisons has ignored it,” Johnson told The Associated Press.

___

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

LAST STORIES: