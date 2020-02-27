man-killed,-a-different-critically-wounded-in-grand-crossing-capturing

A guy was killed and one more was critically wounded in a capturing Wednesday in Grand Crossing on the South Facet.

They have been walking about 10: 45 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 69th Place when an individual bought out of a black SUV and opened hearth, Chicago police said.

A 19-yr-outdated was struck in the head and higher entire body, police reported. He was taken to the College of Chicago Healthcare Centre ended up he was pronounced useless.

The other male, 23, was shot in the again and was taken to the exact same clinic in essential condition, police stated.

The Cook dinner County health-related examiner’s business office hasn’t introduced particulars on the fatality.

No arrests have been claimed. Location Central detectives are investigating.

