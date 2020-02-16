MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Facts) – A male was killed Saturday evening right after a taking pictures in St. Paul, authorities say.

The taking pictures happened on the east side of the town, around the intersection of Kennard Avenue North and Ross Avenue.

According to the St. Paul Law enforcement Department, officers responded close to 11: 15 p.m. in a report of an assault.

On arrival, brokers observed what they explain as a "young adult person,quot lying in the street. Authorities say the person experienced a gunshot wound, was unconscious and was not respiratory.

The law enforcement tried using to revive him but he did not do well. Fireplace paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

The Forensic Products and services Unit is processing the scene and the law enforcement are making an attempt to come across out what led to the capturing and who pulled the bring about.

The Ramsey County coroner will determine the victim at the end of an autopsy.

If you know nearly anything about this case, the law enforcement question you to contact 651-266-5650.