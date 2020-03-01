man-killed-in-clovis-car-incident-determined

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) — The Clovis Police Division has discovered the guy who died in a auto accident Saturday night as 71-yr-old Victor Johanson.

Authorities responded to a simply call just right before 5 p.m in close proximity to Shaw and Minnewawa. They say on arrival, they identified a person trapped in the driver’s seat of the auto.

Firefighters had been in a position to extract the person from the seat. He was taken to the hospital, wherever he died.

There were two young little ones in the auto at the time of the crash, but authorities say both are alright.

An investigation is underway to establish what induced the gentleman to crash. No other autos ended up involved.