Man kills neighbors with crossbow during dog attack

An American who tried to save his neighbor from a dog attack accidentally shot him with a crossbow.

Police are investigating the incident after being released from the Berkshire district of Massachusetts law firm as an accidental death.

Adams police received several emergency calls at around 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday. “In progress for a reported rape.”

Investigators believe that the man described by the prosecutor as a merciful Samaritan heard an uproar from his neighbor’s apartment and rushed to his aid. The man took a crossbow and shot one of the pit bulls.

Investigators believe that lightning struck one of the dogs, went through the door and fatally hit the neighbor who was trying to protect himself from the attack. He was identified as Joshua Jadusingh, 27.

The answering officers had to use their service weapons to neutralize the animals that “have been aggressive in the past” and “have attacked the answering officers”.

One of the dogs named Max attacked someone in the apartment in 2018, and the unidentified victim needed medical attention, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said at a press conference. It is believed that the dogs belonged to him and his partner, Harrington said.

The ballistic part of the incident is still under investigation, according to the announcement.

The police found Jadusingh’s body and an unharmed child in a nearby room in the apartment.

Harrington said she was not expecting criminal charges against the man who fired the crossbow at this time.