Chicago law enforcement are inquiring for enable finding a 53-12 months-aged man who has been missing from Little Village on the Southwest Aspect for months.

Rainell Molina-Rodriguez was past viewed Nov. 15 in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to a missing folks alert from Chicago police.

Molina-Rodriguez is 5-foot-9, 180 lbs ., with brown eyes, gray hair, and has a mild-brown complexion, police said.

Any person with data about his location is questioned to contact Region Central detectives at 312-747-8380.