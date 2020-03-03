man,-lady-drown-in-lake-george-in-richton-park

A person and a girl drowned in Lake George Sunday in south suburban Richton Park.

Authorities responded about two: 10 a.m. soon after two individuals ended up listened to yelling for help in the lake in the vicinity of Cicero Avenue, in accordance to Richton Park law enforcement and the Cook dinner County medical examiner’s office.

There, officers uncovered Daniel Ballenger, 24, and 28-calendar year-old Debbie Hill in the drinking water, authorities claimed. Hill was treading water while Ballenger was entirely submerged.

Two officers tried to swim to the pair but were forced to retreat simply because of the frigid waters, police reported. Makes an attempt to throw them ropes were being also unsuccessful.

Following discovering a row boat, officers and members of the Richton Park Fireplace Section managed to pulled Hill out of the h2o, law enforcement claimed. Divers had been called in to get rid of Ballenger from the drinking water.

Both equally had been taken to an location hospital, the place they have been pronounced lifeless, authorities explained.

Autopsy success introduced Monday confirmed Ballenger died from drowning, and ruled his dying an incident, the clinical examiner’s office explained. A ruling on Hill’s result in and manner of demise was pending.