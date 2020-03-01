man-metropolis-manager-pep-guardiola-confirms-sergio-aguero-personal-injury-soon-after-carabao-cup-last-triumph-above-aston-villa

Pep Guardiola says Male Town will evaluate Sergio Aguero’s harm in the forthcoming times.

The 31-12 months-old limped off in the 84th moment of City’s 2-1 Carabao Cup last acquire around Aston Villa on Sunday.

AFP or licensors Sergio Aguero harm his knee through the cup remaining

Aguero, who was found wearing an ice pack on his suitable knee at comprehensive-time, opened the scoring for Metropolis to decide on up a fifth EFL Cup winners’ medal in the earlier seven years.

When questioned about the extent of the striker’s personal injury, Guardiola told talkSPORT: “It was a kick. We will see in the up coming couple times.”

Aguero and Rodri plans gave Metropolis a 2- direct following fifty percent an hour, nevertheless, Mbwana Samatta halved the deficit 4 minutes just before 50 percent-time.

Raheem Sterling, Aguero and Bernardo Silva spurned prospects to destroy the game in the second-50 %, right before Claudio Bravo expertly tipped a Bjorn Engels header on to the write-up late on.

Metropolis have the opportunity to increase to their trophy cabinet this season with the FA Cup and Champions League however to participate in for.

Getty Photos – Getty Sergio Aguero opened the scoring for Gentleman Metropolis in the 20th minute

And Guardiola insists his side have already received two trophies this expression, counting the Local community Defend as silverware.

Town defeat Liverpool on penalties to carry a second successive Neighborhood Defend trophy in August.

Guardiola: “I’m so sorry, it is the 2nd a single in the [trophy] cabinet. We won the Neighborhood Protect.

“I know if you are a Liverpool enthusiast, you would have stated title to Liverpool. We have two titles, four titles past season.

“I want to give credit to the players and this club mainly because at the start of the year to win just a person title, how difficult it is.

“We’ve gained the two we could acquire so considerably. The Premier League is about, but we have two much more and we’re heading to test to contend.”