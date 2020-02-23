[Man or woman killed in Naperville hearth]

A particular person was killed Saturday in a hearth at their dwelling in west suburban Naperville.

About 8: 50 a.m., a person called the Naperville Fireplace Office about an alarm sounding from a initial-flooring condominium in the first block of Olympus Drive, Naperville hearth officers explained. When hearth crews arrived about 5 minutes afterwards, they noticed smoke pouring from the condominium and right away entered.

One particular human being was observed lifeless within the apartment, officers said. The hearth, which was burning in the bedroom, was set out within five minutes.

No 1 else was within the condominium, officials reported. No firefighters have been injured in the course of the reaction.

Investigators think the fireplace was accidental, and police do not suspect any foul perform, officers explained. None of the building’s other occupants ended up displaced.