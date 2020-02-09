Man outside the White House arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump

February 9 (UPI) – Police arrested a man with a sheathed knife outside the White House for threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said that 25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth from Bradenton, Florida, patrolled an intelligence officer on Saturday and intended to kill the president.

“I’m here to assassinate President Donald Trump,” Hedgpeth told the officer, according to the report. “I have a knife for it.”

The Secret Service then searched and confiscated a knife with a 3.5-inch blade that Heedgpeth carried on his left hip. The police said he also had an empty gun holder on his right hip.

Hedgpeth was arrested and the arrest officer was advised by the Secret Service that he was a critically missing / at risk and a mentally ill patient.

He was then taken to a hospital for a mental exam, where he will remain until further notice.

Trump was in the White House this weekend.