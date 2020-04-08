Man pleads guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter for truck death in Essex

A man from Northern Ireland pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people who were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Essex last year.

Maurice Robinson (25), of Craigavon, Co Armagh, pleaded guilty via video link to the Old Bailey on Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies of eight women and 31 men were discovered in the trailer attached to his Scania cabin in an industrial park in Grays, Essex, early October 23.

The victims were then identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam, the youngest being two boys aged 15. Most of the victims were from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces in north-central Vietnam, where job prospects are poor and other factors all fuel migration.

Robinson previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist illegal immigration and the acquisition of criminal property. On Wednesday, Robinson denied being charged with the transfer of criminal property.

He appeared by video link alongside four other co-defendants.

Gheorghe Nica (43) of Mimosa Close in Langdon Hills has denied 39 counts of manslaughter. He also denied a plot to aid illegal immigration between May 1, 2018 and October 24, 2019.

Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga (27), of Hobart Road in Tilbury, has denied being charged with conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.

Christopher Kennedy (23) of Corkley Road in Darkley, County Armagh, previously denied having conspired to help illegal immigration.

Valentin Calota, 37, of Cossington Road in Birmingham, was not asked to plead guilty to conspiracy to help illegal immigration.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones, QC, has stated that a charge of conspiracy in human trafficking has been dropped in relation to Mr. Kennedy and Mr. Robinson.

He asked for three weeks to decide whether to continue a trial against Mr. Robinson on the pending charge he was facing. The other accused face a trial at Old Bailey of up to eight weeks in duration starting October 5.

