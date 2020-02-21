[man-pleads-responsible-to-conspiracy-in-madera-2019-federal-drug-bust]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A person experiencing drug conspiracy costs for a January 2019 bust in Madera took a plea deal in federal courtroom, in accordance to the Division of Justice.

Francisco Alcantar-Miranda, 31, of Mexico, was arrested along with two other males when detectives found over 35 kilos of medicines, which include methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, while serving a research warrant at a Madera home.

Alcantar faces 10 yrs to existence in jail and up to a $10 million fine.

His accomplices, Oscar Rene Marrot-Garcia, 27, of Chowchilla, and Jose Monge-Ponce, 31, of Mexico, will go to trial on June 16.

The investigation involved various law enforcement businesses in the Valley such as the Madera County Sheriff’s Business, the Fresno Law enforcement Department and the Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties sheriff’s workplaces.