[man-preventing-for-lifestyle-following-getting-located-with-severe-head-accidents-in-close-proximity-to-ealing-park-sandpit]

A male is combating for his everyday living in medical center after becoming uncovered severely injured in an Ealing park.

The victim, in his mid-60s, was discovered in the perform space around the sandpit in Walpole Park at 8.50am past Monday (February 17).

Crisis providers, which includes London’s Air Ambulance, ended up identified as and the man was dealt with for severe head injuries.

He was taken to healthcare facility, in which he stays in a important issue, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday (February 24).

Detectives have introduced an investigation, even though no arrests have been designed at this phase.

A spokesman for the Met said: “Police are investigating soon after a guy was identified significantly injured.

“Officers were being termed at 8.50am on Monday, February 17 to Walpole Park, Ealing.

“A gentleman, believed to be aged in his mid-60s, had been found collapsed in the park near the sandpit area.

“The man was struggling from serious head injuries and LAS and London’s Air Ambulances attended the scene.

“The male has been taken to a central London medical center the place his condition is explained as important.

“Officers are making an attempt to make contact with his future of kin. No arrests at this time.”

Anybody with information is requested to call police on 101. Alternatively get hold of Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report on-line below.

