Man pulls out mini tent on the plane to avoid coronavirus

A man’s quest to avoid coronavirus on the plane has caught the Internet’s attention to be perfectly normal and perfectly fine. Keep moving, folks, there’s nothing to see here.

(Image: BoingBoing / David Pescowicz)

US businessman Rick Pescovitz Above you can see him trying one of his “Under the Weather” sleeves, an idea he originally submitted to Shark Tank USA in 2017.

Rick’s brother David about the experience on BoingBoing: “Since (travelers) are taking unusual steps to protect themselves against the corona virus, from carrying water jugs on their heads to covering them with plastic tarpaulins, my brother considered how his StadiumPod was intended for seated spectators Working sports games in an airplane. “

“He tells me that the flight attendant happily took his picture and that the man sitting next to him didn’t even close one eye,” David concluded.

Aside from the fact that Rick feels like he’s having a great time in the pod, I’m sure this is a very practical option for a flight, especially for an international trip. Very spacious. Lots of space for activities. Eat simple meals. Not in the least claustrophobic.

The water-repellent, wind-resistant StadiumPod with sun protection factor UPF 50 costs USD 79.99.

It seems normal again.

BLINK ONCE FOR HELP, JOHN.

