Man released after 28 years in prison for murders that he did not commit

Theophalis ‘Bilaal’ Wilson was a teenager when he was sentenced to life without parole for participating in a triple murder he committed in North Philadelphia in 1989.

Wilson is now 48 years old and was released on January 21 by Tracy Brandeis-Roman, a judge at Common Pleas Court, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

“Theophalis Wilson, you can go,” says Brandeis-Roman

said.

Wilson’s discharge was eased by the district attorney

Larry Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), making him the 12th

wrongfully convicted person to gain their freedom under the program.

“It’s time Mr. Wilson was allowed to go home – that

he goes home as a free man and he goes home with an apology, ”said the department head

Patricia Cummings said. “No words can express what we do with these people.

What we went through Mr. Wilson. What we did to his family. “

Another co-defendant in the case, Christopher Williams, was

also exonerated a month earlier.

“This is a great day,” said Wilson after his release. “Now

We have to go back and get the other guys. There are many innocent people in

Jail.”

“It’s a wonderful day,” said his mother Kim Wilson. “I thank God that it finally happened.”

Wilson and Williams were convicted in 1992 of murdering Otis Reynolds, Kevin Anderson and Gavin Anderson. According to the investigator, the prosecutors have not provided exonerating evidence in the case. James White, a man who confessed to six murders, testified against Wilson and Williams.

However, he revoked his testimony, claiming that he testified incorrectly to avoid the death penalty and was also released after 15 years. Forensic experts also confirmed at a hearing in Williams’ case in 2013 that White’s testimony was inconsistent with the physical evidence, claiming that the bodies of the victims were released from a van at various locations around the city.

“It appears that the Philadelphia Prosecutor’s Office has violated its Brady obligations for decades and with frequency,” wrote Cummings.

Brady v Maryland is a 1963 Supreme Court ruling saying prosecutors are required to provide substantive evidence, the investigator continues.

“Wilson’s trial was characterized by serious misconduct by the prosecutor, breaches of Brady, a critical witness who made false statements, and ineffective legal advice,” the prosecutor said.

