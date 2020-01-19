Man returns $ 43,000 that he found in the used couch

FLINT-SAGINAW-BAY, MI (WNEM / CNN) – This is one of the situations you hear about and ask yourself, “What would I do if this happened to me?”

A man in Michigan had this moment after buying a couch from a thrift store.

Howard Kirby likes to shop at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore in Owosso, Michigan.

Last month he bought a couch from the shop for his men’s den in December, but that weekend he made a shocking discovery – it was filled with thousands of dollars in cash.

“I still have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming or anything,” Kirby added.

He had the ottoman for a few weeks before noticing that it was uncomfortable and that was when his daughter decided to open it.

Then she started getting money. A total of $ 43,170 was found in the ottoman, but Kirby said he doesn’t feel good about keeping the money.

He reached for the store to find out who had donated the couch.

It turned out to be Kim Fauth-Newberry. The couch originally belonged to her grandfather and he died last year.

“It’s just insane,” said Kim Fauth-Newberry, granddaughter of the original couch owner.

The ReStore had a big surprise in store for returning every dollar found in the pillow.

“Why does he have money in pillows? I don’t know,” added Fauth-Newberry relatives.

“Absolutely fantastic … like we talked about,” added Kim Fauth-Newberry.

Kirby says a lawyer told him that he had no legal obligation to return the money, but he felt that he had to do it morally, and that’s what Rich Merling, the manager, thinks is heartwarming.

“For me, this is someone who, despite everything he goes through and his own needs, said that I would just do the right thing,” said Rick Merling, ReStore manager

Kirby says he could have used the money, but feels better knowing that the money is with the rightful owner.

“I’ve heard it so many times and I’ve always thought about what to do if that ever happens and now I know and I feel good,” Howard Kirby said, giving the money back.

