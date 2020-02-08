Man rides jet ski through high water on the central coast

A man from the Central Coast region was officially crowned the idiot of 2020 after riding the jetski through the floods outside a local McDonalds despite the fact that rescue workers urged people to take care of themselves during the storm.

As a rule, you should never run or drive through floods. It’s dangerous, it’s stupid, and you just don’t want to be the type to waste emergency medical services to save you.

The footage, which went viral after being uploaded to Reddit on Friday night, shows the unknown man riding through the floods in the city of Tuggerah on the central coast.

“When lightning floods outside, but you’re desperately looking for Maccas,” read the headline.

The footage shows the man racing through the streets with car warnings in the background before ending with two burnouts before stopping in front of the local McDonalds.

The controversial post received a variety of responses, with some users pointing out the dangers of stunt.

When there are flash floods outside, but you are desperately looking for a few Maccas from Australia

“I would be upset if the wake from his jet ski pushed water into my car / shop / house,” wrote one Reddit user.

“I would have no problems if someone used a jet ski to get around a bit and look at the tide, move slowly, carefully, etc. This guy just wanted to “Look at me, jet ski in the streets! “And that’s exactly the problem,” said another user.

Other Reddit users praised his comedic efforts.

“People can’t take a little bit of good old Australian Larrikinism, can they?”

“Agree. I can’t understand what this guy did. Did he hurt someone? Did he do any damage? Is someone around and at risk? It’s a no to all three questions. What’s wrong with that? Guys. You’re not Australian with your false outrage, “another user replied.

Of course it is fun to see a man jet skiing through the streets of Tuggerah, but I strongly advise you not to try this at home if you are unfortunate enough to have a flash flood. Although it’s a good laugh, flooding is usually rather unsanitary and can be dangerous.

Image:

Reddit / AlexMontgom