Man rides jet ski to McDonalds in the flood

A man was filmed with a jet ski on the main street of a flooded city on the NSW Central Coast.

The video shows the driver in Tuggerah zooming in on a McDonalds.

The man drives up and down the main street with just one undershirt.

In NSW, a man was seen on a jet ski through floods. (Supplied)

In Manly, another man took advantage of the flooded streets by taking his stand-up paddle board for a ride.

He’s carrying only a few mate-like smugglers and pushing himself down the street on his board.

It has rained more than 100 mm in many parts of the state in the past 24 hours, including areas on the central coast and on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Kincumber has received 124mm since yesterday at 9 a.m., while Avoca tipped over 140mm overnight.

The SES warned drivers again after the rescuers helped 13 cars that got stuck trying to drive through floods on the NSW Central Coast.

The SES warning comes when the Bureau of Meteorology predicted more wild weather and flooding in NSW on Saturday.

“There is always an alternative route – never go through floods,” said Terri Langenemdam, spokeswoman for NSW SES, after the 13 truckloads of people had to be rescued overnight in the Gosford and Wyong areas.

“There is also a memory to keep children away from streams, drains and causeways.”