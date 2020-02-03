Man rushed to hospital after stabbing at Tottenham High Road near Tottenham Hotspur stadium

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Tottenham.

The victim, a man in his forties, was found injured at Roebuck Close at 4:19 p.m. Monday, February 3.

Detectives believe he was stabbed on Tottenham High Road, not far from Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

A cord was put in place and the human injuries were deemed non-fatal.

Metropolitan police detectives are investigating the attack.

A force spokesman said: “The police were called at 4:19 p.m. on Monday, February 3, after learning that Roebuck Close, Tottenham, had been stabbed.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service were present.

“The victim – a man in his forties – was taken to a hospital in north London. His injuries were found to be non-fatal or changing.

“The investigations led the police to believe that the stabbing had taken place on Tottenham High Road and that the victim had been found at Roebuck Close.

“No arrests. Investigations are continuing.”

Anyone with information that could facilitate the investigation is asked to contact the police via 101 or tweeting @MetCC. Information can also be communicated anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.

