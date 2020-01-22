Man rushes to hospital after knife attack in Stratford

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Stratford – in the second knife incident in East London in a matter of hours.

At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to Eve Road.

A 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital but the severity of his injuries is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Metropolitan police are calling for information and for anyone who has seen the incident to come forward.

A tweet from Newham MPS and North East BCU said: “We are stabbed at 7:30 pm at Eve Rd #Stratford # E15. A 26 year old man was taken to hospital; we are waiting an assessment of his condition. ” No arrest yet.

“Anyone with information, call 101 reference 6691 / jan22 or contact https://crimestoppers-uk.org”

It was the second incident of the night in East London after a double stab at Finsbury Park.

Two men were attacked on Seven Sisters Road near the subway station.

The men, who were in their late teens, were found stab wounded at 4:55 p.m. when police arrived.

One of the victims has been confirmed to be in critical condition at an East London hospital, while police are awaiting an update on the other victim’s condition.

