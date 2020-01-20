Man searched by police for kidnapping in Melbourne apartment block

Police are looking for a man to speak to after a woman was almost kidnapped from a Melbourne apartment block.

The 23-year-old woman was chased into the Southbank building shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The police said the woman knew nothing of the man until he got into the elevator with her.

She got out on her floor and went to the door before being packed from behind.

The man covered her nose and mouth, wrapped his arm around her waist and pulled her away from the door.

The woman was able to free herself from the man’s grip and ran into her apartment, and the perpetrator fled.

“It is described that the man is over 20 years old, thinly built, brown eyes, dark eyebrows and smooth shaved,” said the police.

He was wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans, black runners with white edges, and a black cap with a white logo.

The man followed the woman into the apartment block. (Victoria Police)

Police have released CCTV images of a man who he believes can help her investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.