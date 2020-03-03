man-sentenced-to-22-years-for-raping-children-at-in-home-daycare

by: NBC4 Staff
Posted:
/ Updated:
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who pleaded guilty to raping two children at an in-home daycare in Grandview Heights was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Terry J. McFadden, 70, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison. He was also classified as a Tier 3 sex offender and will be required to register every 90 days for life after his release from prison.
Franklin County prosecutor Ron O’Brien said the victims were four and six when the crimes happened.
The incidents happened in an in-home daycare operated by McFadden’s wife. Police said the investigation started with a referral from Franklin County Children’s Services.
Top Videos
Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County
Jon Cooper on “intriguing” game between the Bruins and the Lightning
Jon Cooper on future playoff picture
Third presumptive positive case
Sister of Tampa Bay coronavirus patient tests positive for virus, roommate being monitored, governor says
Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19
TPA ups cleaning procedures amid traveler with coronavirus
Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat
Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa
Stroll into the city of love at Dali Museum’s ‘Midnight in Paris’
Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Trending Stories