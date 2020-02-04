Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting at a sports bar outside

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A Kern County judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to 50 years in prison for life for a fatal shooting outside a sports bar.

Luis Pineda, 27, was convicted last year for first degree murder, with a gun, in the murder of Christopher Rodriguez.

The shooting took place after the two men argued in early January 21, 2018 at the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill on Panama Lane.

Pineda threatened 33-year-old Rodriguez shortly after the dispute, prosecutors said. He then retrieved a .40 caliber handgun from his vehicle and shot Rodriguez several times in the bar parking lot.

Rodriguez suffered five gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested Pineda later that morning in a Lamont residence, prosecutors said. The handgun used for the murder was found at his home.

Several witnesses identified Pineda as the shooter.