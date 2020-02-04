Man shot dead by MP after machete attack in Hanford

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The assistant to a Kings County sheriff shot and killed a man holding a machete after officials said he attacked three people in Hanford on Tuesday morning.

MPs responded to a house on 1st Place and Houston Avenue to Home Garden just before 8 a.m.

Officials said two men and a woman were seriously injured after a suspect attacked them with a machete. At least one of the victims was struck on the head.

The three were transported to a local hospital.

Additional information about what led to the attack was not immediately available.

Here is the scene. Houston is closed between 10th and 1st place. KCSO says that two men and a woman were attacked by a man with a machete. They were all brought to the hospital with serious injuries. At least one hit the head. @ ABC30 pic.twitter.com/sPyxosHpFF

– Brian Johnson (@ BrianABC30) February 4, 2020

Authorities are investigating the attack and the shooting involving an officer.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

