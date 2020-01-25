Man shot dead by three officers in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – Police said a man was shot by three police officers in the French Quarter on Saturday morning.

Filming took place on January 25 near the intersection of Dauphine Street and St. Louis Street just before 7:40 a.m.

According to Shawn Ferguson, the NOPD police chief, four officers responded to reports from a man who allegedly “had a gun pointed at different people across the French quarter.”

When the officers arrived on site, an argument began with the suspect. According to Ferguson, three of the four police officers shot the suspect during the confrontation.

The man was taken to a local hospital; he is in critical condition.

NOPD posted on Twitter about the incident. A signal 108 for NOPD means “officer needs help, life in danger”. A film press conference will be held at the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon streets near the Four Points by Sheraton.

UPDATE: #NOPD is hosting media for a press conference at the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon streets. https://t.co/AwvP4v8tLd

– NOPD (@NOPDNews) January 25, 2020