Man shot dead in southwest Fresno, taken to CRMC for surgery

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Police said one of the country’s biggest sporting events sparked a Saturday afternoon shooting in southwest Fresno.

“There was a disturbance in the front yard of this house, in the corner house, regarding the Super Bowl,” said Lt. Fresno Poice Charlie Chamalbide.

This disturbance occurred in a house at the corner of Tuolumne and B streets.

Police said a man in his thirties was visiting friends and family. They were having a barbecue when a homeless man approached them.

“The preliminary information is that it was rooted for different teams,” said Chamalbide.

Things quickly escalated. Police said the suspect pulled a gun from his backpack and shot the man.

“It wasn’t a pistol, but it was like a makeshift pistol, so we’re trying to figure out what it was,” said Chamalbide.

The victim was struck and, according to investigators, the suspect threw the weapon nearby and took off.

He was then arrested a few blocks from the scene.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 30s or 40s.

