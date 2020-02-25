man-shot-right-away-near-boston-prep-charter-faculty-in-hyde-park

A guy is predicted to endure immediately after he was shot in Hyde Park early Tuesday morning, Boston law enforcement stated.

Officers responded to Frazer Road soon just after two a.m. for reports of a capturing and, after finding the victim, rushed him to a area medical center, law enforcement said.

The taking pictures happened at a home found a minute wander absent from the Boston Prep Charter General public College.

The male experienced lifetime-threatening injuries, but a BPD spokeswoman explained to the Herald that as seven a.m. his ailment has improved and he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.