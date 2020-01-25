Man stabbed in Oxford Street has “life-changing injuries”

A man reportedly left with “life-changing injuries” after being stabbed on Oxford Street.

Police have reportedly cordoned off part of the busy central street following an attack around 10 p.m. on Saturday January 25, according to the Mirror.

A strong police presence remains with a number of police vehicles in the area.

This is one of the many violent incidents that have taken place in the capital in the past 24 hours.

In West London, North Kensington was locked out after a man was stabbed just before 3 p.m. on Goldborne Road.

The victim, who is in his twenties, was rushed to hospital but fortunately his injuries are not life threatening. You can read more here.

And in Surbiton, a 19-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being found with a small wrist injury on his back.

Officers were called to Tolworth Broadway at 2:20 a.m. Saturday. You can read more here.

