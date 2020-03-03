[man-stabbed-just-before-currently-being-rammed-to-demise-in-penang]

Seberang Perai Tengah district performing police main Supt Mohd Mustafa Bidin mentioned law enforcement experienced initially acquired a report of a person who was killed right after currently being hit by a four-wheel-travel motor vehicle in the location. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUKIT MERTAJAM, March three — The operator of a auto spare components shop was killed soon after he was stabbed and knocked down by a gentleman employing the victim’s have vehicle in Taman Impian Ria, Machang Bubok right here yesterday.

Leow Choong Leong, 41, was uncovered lying in a pool of blood in entrance of a ease shop in the housing estate following the incident at about nine.45pm.

Seberang Perai Tengah district performing law enforcement main Supt Mohd Mustafa Bidin claimed law enforcement had in the beginning gained a report of a man who was killed soon after becoming strike by a 4-wheel-push auto in the place.

“On arrival at the scene, police found a overall body with a number of injuries prompted by the affect of a vehicle crash, but even further investigations revealed a number of stab wounds on the system of the gentleman, who is believed to have been attacked just before he was knocked down with his individual vehicle.

“Police consider the target experienced quarrelled with the suspect not much from where the human body was located. The attacker escaped with the Ford Ranger he used to ram the target,” he reported here today.

Mohd Mustafa claimed the target was from the housing estate.

He explained the suspect is slender, 170 cm tall, dark-skinned and with curly hair. — Bernama