Detectives call witnesses after being stabbed on a train in West London.

Just before 6:40 p.m. today (January 19), British Transport Police officers were called to Hounslow Post.

Paramedics were also called to the scene, where a man in his thirties was treated for multiple knife wounds.

A construction police spokesperson said: “He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as not life threatening.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“Investigations are underway, but the stabbing is believed to have occurred on a service traveling between Ashford (Surrey) and Hounslow.

“The officers know that a number of other passengers were on board and would have witnessed what happened. Therefore, if you were on board and have not already spoken to the police, please Contact us.

“You can contact BTP by sending an SMS to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 374 dated 19/01.”

A man and a woman were both arrested on suspicion of serious bodily harm.

.