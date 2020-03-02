man-steals-automobile-even-though-it-can-be-warming-unattended,-never-let-this-materialize-to-you

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A guy stole a automobile while it was remaining warming unattended in the driveway of a Madera residence early Monday morning, police say.

Officers located Brian Pavia driving the stolen vehicle in the Mi Rancho parking lot. When they experimented with to pull him around, he sped absent and led officers on a shorter chase.

Officers say Pavia ditched the automobile on a county road and ran till officers eventually took him into custody.

A mask and an airsoft replica gun have been uncovered discarded close by.

Now, law enforcement are reminding drivers not to leave their autos on and unattended to avoid becoming targets of intruders.